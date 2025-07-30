Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
3dEdited

Great work. Hope there are strong enforcement mechanisms in place with the threat of additional punishment. Leftists always lie. Full reform and conquest may not be possible without mass firings of commissars. They view these fines as slaps on the wrist and will continue grooming red guards covertly. Look at how the weather underground subverted our institutions after they were let off the hook.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Sue Kelley's avatar
Sue Kelley
3d

It's a great start, however, I didn't believe the people should be funding any private universities with our taxes. The Dems are always crying about the rich paying their fair share..... But crickets when universities are given tax exemptions while sitting on massive endowments and charging hundreds of thousands to students for worthless degrees, burying them in mountains of debt. Which of course is also partially funded by the government( tax payers).

You want real reform? Get the government out.... Make all loans either personal or funded by the university and allow students and parents to sue when their useless degrees can only land them jobs they could have gotten without it. Watch how fast the free market transforms the playing field. The students have competed to get in to these schools for too long.... Let the schools compete for students. Government loans have enabled that because the schools have zero skin in the game ... They get guaranteed payment no matter what shoddy product they produce and the tax payer and students are left holding the empty bag.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
180 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Christopher F. Rufo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture