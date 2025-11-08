The Democratic Socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the New York City Mayor’s race. The right goes into a complete meltdown about live streamer Nick Fuentes. And Dick Cheney, the architect of America’s foreign wars over the last quarter century, has died, raising questions about his legacy and where America goes next. All this and more on the very first episode of our new podcast with BlazeTV, Rufo & Lomez.

