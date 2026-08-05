Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo

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john peterson's avatar
john peterson
2d

CA is a petri dish of left wing illness. Fitting that actual infectious disease is now increasing. Incompetence has consequences.

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K Tucker Andersen's avatar
K Tucker Andersen
2d

Compelling expose - unfortunately not surprising that rats proliferate in such conditions.

Why has it been left to City Journal to investigate this? Hues it dies not align with the proclivities of the local media.

From now on - it is Mayor Karen Rat and King Rat Newsom for me . Some great caricatures present themselves . Hope Spencer Pratt comes up with some great videos. If I voted there I would still write him in.

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