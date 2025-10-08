Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ETPhoneHome's avatar
ETPhoneHome
3d

Very well stated, thank you for this piece. American Jews must insist in the civil society and freedom of discourse that protects all Americans, and not fall for the trap of claiming Democrat "special status" that has failed all minorities. Israel deserves support as an ally contributing much to the United States, whose values and Democratic process are closer to our own than others in the region, and whose sovereignty was breached.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Robert Arvanitis's avatar
Robert Arvanitis
3d

Well said. Equal protection makes it impossible to deny.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
196 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Christopher F. Rufo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture