Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
11hEdited

Even people of color in South Africa admit that life was better under apartheid. Winnie Mandela was a communist terrorist. Now they are deporting foreigners after recent riots. Before South Africa, Rhodesia fell to Mugabe and racialist socialism. Sam Power documented its fall in a piece called “How to Kill a Country” for The Atlantic - quite the combination of author, title, and publication to be admitting the failures of leftist policies they promote to this day: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/how-to-kill-a-country-zimbabwe-mugabe-decolonize

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Judith Taylor's avatar
Judith Taylor
11h

It has been instructive to listen to the people from South Africa who came to the FIFA World Cup in the US. They are amazed to see women walking the street with purses unafraid. One was looking down an alley between homes in DC and saying you couldn't walk down such an alley in South Africa because you would have your throat cut. Our Christian foundation has saved this country in so many ways, and that despite our flaws we are still the most blessed country of all the world.

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