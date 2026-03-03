Last month, the U.S. Senate’s Committee on Foreign Relations descended into chaos as Democratic senators leveled accusations of racism against Jeremy Carl, President Trump’s nominee for a senior post in the State Department. In this exclusive interview, we spoke with Carl about his book on “anti-white discrimination” and whether Senate Republicans will approve his nomination—or capitulate to bad faith accusations from the Left.

Rufo: Every legislative session, there are hundreds of hearings in Congress, most of which are insanely boring—the minutiae of government are debated, witnesses appear to testify, and cameras catch people in the back row falling asleep. A rare exception to this pattern of thumb-twiddling occurred with the explosive confirmation hearing of Jeremy Carl, a friend of ours and President Trump’s nominee for a high-ranking position in the State Department. Jeremy, what happened? What were you expecting? And where does your nomination stand now?

Carl: I was nominated by President Trump to be Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs, which means, if confirmed, my role would be to oversee what the United States does at the United Nations and other international organizations to which we belong—and there are a lot of them.

As you indicated, there were a lot of fireworks at my hearing. I’m a person who has not been reticent about putting things out there—comments, writings, etc. The Democrats were well aware of my public profile, and their senators came willing to pounce on my choiciest tweets and the writings of mine that they didn’t like. They came prepared with posters about how horrible I was; it really was a made-for-TV event.

Lomez: Jeremy, let’s get into the meat of it. There was a special target on your back during your confirmation process; it was understood from the beginning that the Democrats were going to single you out in a way they didn’t with many other Trump nominees. What’s the deal? Why are they coming after you specifically?

Carl: I wrote a book called The Unprotected Class, which was about the rise of anti-white racism in the United States. Chris, you were very kind to offer a blurb for it, and Lomez, you were obviously very supportive as well. In fact, I had a lot of very mainstream conservative guys who supported it—from Victor Davis Hanson to Charlie Kirk, who was a big booster not just of my nomination but of the book as well. I even had the longest-ever serving Republican member of the United States Commission on Civil Rights, an African American, endorse the book.