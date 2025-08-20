Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
4dEdited

Thousands of Doreens are still running our institutions. They will keep winning Pulitzer Prizes and MacArthur genius grants. Claudine Gay and Ibram Kendi are their role models.

Woke is far from dead. Salt the earth. Build new superior institutions. Otherwise the counter cultural revolution will not suceeed against the communist long march: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/counter-cultural-revolution-priorities

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
Kevin Croswell's avatar
Kevin Croswell
4d

Applicable to Joy Reid, post dismissal, who after crying ‘what I did had value’, spews bigotry when offered the chance…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
208 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Christopher F. Rufo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture