The federal government recently released millions of documents related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, and everyone is scrambling to find an angle.

My own way of looking at the ever-evolving Epstein scandal is that, on the surface, one might see signs of the most advanced and all-encompassing global conspiracy, but when one starts to go down all these pathways, the trail quickly starts to fall apart. When one gets away from the grand theorizing and into the granular detail, a completely different story begins to emerge—one that, in my view, is actually rather banal.

Beneath the surface, the Epstein saga is fundamentally one of philistinism, hedonism, and self-enrichment. Jeffrey Epstein was able to ingratiate himself within circles of power. He used the perception of his own wealth and power to build more wealth and power. He then deployed this system of prestige to legitimate his desires for young women—and, in some cases, underage women.

What Epstein did was morally wrong. We can unequivocally condemn his actions, especially when his abhorrent conduct involved minors. But it’s still quite a different story than what some of the online conspiracies would suggest.

What Epstein’s Emails Tell Us About Liberal Elites

The most revealing thing about the Epstein files is that they give us a look into the world of liberal elites. I want to highlight a couple of email exchanges that illustrate the point.