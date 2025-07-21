Earlier this year, I assembled a group of scholars, intellectuals, and policy leaders to consider how we might use this political moment to advance generational reforms in higher education. The following statement of principles, dubbed the Manhattan Statement, recapitulates the crisis of the universities and lays out a targeted, popular, and practical vision for reform. We hope that President Donald Trump and Education Secretary Linda McMahon can bring it to life.

America’s colleges and universities have long been the bright lights of our civilization. For nearly four centuries, they have pioneered new fields of knowledge, brought the arts and sciences to new heights, and educated the men who built our republic. But over the past half-century, these institutions gradually discarded their founding principles and burned down their accumulated prestige, all in pursuit of ideologies that corrupt knowledge and point the nation toward nihilism.

There have been warnings. From William F. Buckley’s God and Man at Yale to Allan Bloom’s Closing of the American Mind, conservatives pleaded for the universities to maintain their basic commitments, while liberals promised to reform the campus from within. All of these attempts failed. The conservatives were ignored; the liberals were steamrolled; and the process of ideological capture accelerated.

Now, the truth is undeniable. Beginning with the George Floyd riots and culminating in the celebration of the Hamas terror campaign, the institutions of higher education finally ripped off the mask and revealed their animating spirit: racialism, ideology, chaos.

The current state of affairs is untenable. The American people send billions to the universities and are repaid with contempt. The leaders of these institutions seem to have forgotten that the university and the state are bound together by compact. During the Founding era, schools of higher education were established by government charter and written into the law, which stipulated that, in exchange for public support, they had a duty to advance the public good, and, if they were to stray from that mission, the people retained the right to intervene.

Over the years, the locus of this particular compact has changed—the universities have entered into a relationship with the federal government—but the underlying principle remains the same: higher education must serve the public good and, in times of trouble, must be reformed.

The troubles of the current era are neither light nor transient. The universities have brazenly, deliberately, and repeatedly violated their compact with the American people. They have engaged in a long train of abuses, evasions, and usurpations, which, with every turn of the ratchet, have moved our society toward a new kind of tyranny—one in which ideology determines truth, and the university functions as a political agent of the Left.

Let us enumerate the facts:

The universities have capitulated to the radical Left’s “long march through the institutions,” which has converted them into laboratories of ideology, rather than institutions oriented toward truth. The universities have violated their commitment to serve in a position above day-to-day politics and, instead, have adopted a narrow political agenda and engaged directly in partisan activism, with particularly disastrous results for the humanities and social sciences. The universities have built enormous “diversity, equity, and inclusion” bureaucracies that discriminate on the basis of race and violate the fundamental principle of equality—that high prize which was inscribed in the Declaration of Independence and codified into law with the Fourteenth Amendment and the Civil Rights Act. The universities have contributed to a new kind of tyranny, with publicly funded initiatives designed to advance the cause of digital censorship, public health lockdowns, child sex-trait modification, race-based redistribution, and other infringements on America’s long-standing rights and liberties. The universities have corrupted faculty hiring practices with racial quotas, ideological filters, and diversity statements, which function as loyalty oaths to the Left and have virtually eliminated conservative scholars from the prestige institutions. The universities have degraded the liberal arts with reductive ideologies that no longer aim to preserve and discover what is highest in man, but to unleash resentments against Western civilization, from the Greeks and Romans, to the English and the Americans. The universities have ceased to represent the nation as a whole; rather, they have divided Americans into “oppressor” and “oppressed,” and have, in effect, declared war on millions of Americans who simply want to live, work, worship, and raise families in peace.

Enough. The American people provide status, privileges, and more than $150 billion per year to the universities. In light of these transgressions, we have every right to renegotiate the terms of the compact with the universities and to demand that they return to their original mission: to pursue knowledge, to educate the citizen, and to uphold the law. In exchange for continued public support, these institutions must abide by the principles of the Constitution and honor their obligation to public good.

To that end, we call on the President of the United States to draft a new contract with the universities, which should be written into every grant, payment, loan, eligibility, and accreditation, and punishable by revocation of all public benefit:

The universities must advance truth over ideology, with rigorous standards of academic conduct, controls for academic fraud, and merit-based decision-making throughout the enterprise. The universities must cease their direct participation in social and political activism; the proper vehicle for criticism is through the individual scholar and student, not the university as a corporate body. The universities must adhere to the principle of colorblind equality, by abolishing DEI bureaucracies, disbanding racially segregated programs, and terminating race-based discrimination in admissions, hiring, promotions, and contracting. The universities must adhere to the principle of freedom of speech, not only in theory, but in practice; they must provide a forum for a wider range of debate and protect faculty and students who dissent from the ruling consensus. The universities must uphold the highest standard of civil discourse, with swift and significant penalties, including suspension and expulsion, for anyone who would disrupt speakers, vandalize property, occupy buildings, call for violence, or interrupt the operations of the university. The universities must provide transparency about their operations and, at the end of each year, publish complete data on race, admissions, and class rank; employment and financial returns by major; and campus attitudes on ideology, free speech, and civil discourse.

We acknowledge that the crisis of higher education will not be resolved in an instant. Still, we maintain faith that these proposed reforms will provide a starting point for a broader restoration, which can push back the forces of radicalism and create the space for real knowledge. Despite the challenges, we refuse to abandon the hope that America’s universities can once again be those bright lights, pursuing truth, sustaining our highest traditions, and educating the future guardians of our republic.

Christopher Rufo, Manhattan Institute

Jordan Peterson, University of Toronto

Bishop Robert Barron, Diocese of Winona-Rochester

Virginia Foxx, United States Congress

Victor Davis Hanson, Hoover Institution

Niall Ferguson, Hoover Institution

Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Hoover Institution

Sergiu Klainerman, Princeton University

Omar Sultan Haque, Harvard University

Joshua Rauh, Stanford University

John Cochrane, Stanford University

Ivan Marinovic, Stanford University

Dorian Abbot, University of Chicago

Joshua Mitchell, Georgetown University

Carol Swain, Vanderbilt University

Bradley Thompson, Clemson University

Gad Saad, Concordia University

Lee Jussim, Rutgers University

Eric Kaufmann, University of Buckingham

J.D. Haltigan, University of Buckingham

Alex Priou, University of Austin

Peter Boghossian, University of Austin

Pavlos Papadopoulos, Wyoming Catholic College

Pedro Domingos, University of Washington

Dan Bonevac, University of Texas

Luciano De Castro, University of Iowa

Brandon Warmke, University of Florida

Bryan Caplan, George Mason University

Ward Connerly, formerly University of California

Adam Kolasinski, Texas A&M University

Joshua Katz, American Enterprise Institute

Christina Hoff Sommers, American Enterprise Institute

Solveig Gold, American Council of Trustees and Alumni

Jay Greene, Heritage Foundation

Scott Yenor, Claremont Institute

Jim Piereson, Manhattan Institute

Peter Wood, National Association of Scholars

Yoram Hazony, Edmund Burke Foundation

Ben Shapiro, Daily Wire

Rich Lowry, National Review

Roger Kimball, The New Criterion

Daniel McCarthy, Modern Age

Mark Bauerlein, First Things

David Rieff, Author

Affiliations are for identification purposes only, and do not reflect an institutional endorsement.

