The Iran War Stumbles Into Its Second Act—And It's Hard to Say It's a "Win" for America
Plus: why exposing fraud is a political winner for the Right and an exclusive interview with Charlie Kirk Show producer Blake Neff.
Last week, the New York Times ran a piece diving into how President Trump took the U.S. to war with Iran. To be clear, all the usual caveats apply: it’s the New York Times and, as such, it has its biases and may not have all the details right. But it was still quite a stunning piece, which provides a play-by-play of how the decision to attack Iran unfolded.