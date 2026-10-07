Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KAT's avatar
KAT
1d

I think the problem with people from India is that it seems like our jobs are going to them versus Americans already here. Then when Indians get in positions of leadership, more jobs go to Indians. I have no problem with Indians that are Americans but our jobs need to be offered to American citizens first. Americans, particularly white Americans can’t even make it into our own school programs, much less jobs. This is so frustrating for parents of American citizens.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Heatherjo's avatar
Heatherjo
1d

I would add that massive amounts of immigration has made housing prices soar, lowers wages & benefits as immigrants will work for less of both, emergency rooms over run, esl costs in public schools, and demands of cultural catering to some groups while erasing Americans culture

Reply
Share
2 replies
73 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher F. Rufo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture