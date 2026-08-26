Nick Freitas is an all-American man. A former Green Beret who enlisted following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Freitas served in the Virginia House of Delegates for ten years and came close to unseating then-Democrat Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger in 2020. This month, Freitas announced that his podcast, Making the Argument, was joining the Blaze Media network, which is rapidly expanding its lineup.

In this interview, which has been edited for length and clarity, Freitas discusses the the splintering of the Right, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s millennial feminism, and the challenges facing young men.

Rufo: I’m very excited this week to talk with our newest colleague at Blaze Media, Nick Freitas, who’s a military and a political veteran. He’s got a great new podcast on the Blaze network.

Nick, I wanted to talk to you and get your take right off the bat. The Right is reorganizing right now. What do you see from your perspective? You’ve been a longtime observer, but where do you think things stand at this moment?

Freitas: What a polite way to put it—the Right is reorganizing… with a sledgehammer.

I think a couple of things are going on. I think there’s one side of the Right that has just become completely demoralized, and I think some of that’s an intentional op. Look, if the Left can’t convince you to vote the way they want, they’ll settle for your apathy or your demoralization. And so, I think they’re feeding into some of that. These are the people that have just totally blackpilled at this point, and that’s sad, and I want to get them back in the fight.