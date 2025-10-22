Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barry Sweeney's avatar
Barry Sweeney
3d

The whole George Floyd protests and riots were cooked up and manufactured before Floyd ever died. The Black and Leftist Power structure were looking for a martyr to set the anti-police movement off and Floyd was the best they could come up with. Look at the whole video. Derek Chauvin should have gotten a police citation for his exemplary handling of the situation. Instead he got a falsified coroner's report and a jail sentence. Spare me the tears for the recidivist felon, Floyd, who killed himself by his wayward life choices.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
Sam Frazer's avatar
Sam Frazer
3d

Thank you for this current view, Christopher. These retrospectives are a necessary reminder of how useless the Democrat narratives are. They are mendacious opportunists who have used their unthinking followers for power. They have turned Minnesota into an ugly mess, with a governor who wants to keep up the grift with illegals voting. They are now trying to up the ante in NYC. Keep up the hard work to expose their folly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
151 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Christopher F. Rufo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture