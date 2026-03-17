The Iran War is causing dissension on the Right, with conflicting stories, narratives, and, sometimes, facts. To sort through these, we’re hosting a two-part debate series, stress-testing the best lines of argument from both sides of the debate. Today, we have Will Chamberlain of the Edmund Burke Foundation to make the case for President Trump’s decision to join Israel in attacking Iran. Tomorrow, we will have Curt Mills of The American Conservative, who argued against American intervention in Iran.

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