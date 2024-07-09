Last month, I led a reporting campaign to expose the child sex-change clinic at Texas Children’s Hospital. Now, the Manhattan Institute has published an opinion survey revealing the public consensus: vast majorities of Texans support significant restrictions on “gender-affirming care,” including the prosecution of doctors who defraud Medicaid to perform these procedures.

Here are some highlights from the survey.

Nearly seven in ten likely Texas voters say that children should not be allowed to receive medical treatments to move toward transitioning genders before the age of 18. Only 16 percent feel that minors should be allowed to receive these treatments. Once again, majorities of nearly all demographic groups agree on this sentiment. Even a plurality of Biden supporters agree, and Democrats on the whole are split evenly on the question.

A majority of Texans think that lawmakers around the country should be doing more to prevent minors from receiving medical treatments to move toward transitioning genders (51 percent).

In some of the starkest numbers from the poll, vast majorities of likely Texas voters believe that minors are not old enough to consent to puberty-blocking treatments (76 percent—only 10 percent disagree) or gender-affirmation surgery (82 percent—only 7 percent disagree). There is broad consensus—cross-party and cross-demographic—on these points.

A majority (52 percent) feel that doctors who unlawfully bill Medicaid for pediatric gender transitions should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.