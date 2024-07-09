Texans Against Transgender Medicine
Exclusive polling shows that Texas voters oppose “gender-affirming care.”
Last month, I led a reporting campaign to expose the child sex-change clinic at Texas Children’s Hospital. Now, the Manhattan Institute has published an opinion survey revealing the public consensus: vast majorities of Texans support significant restrictions on “gender-affirming care,” including the prosecution of doctors who defraud Medicaid to perform these procedures.
Here are some highlights from the survey.
Nearly seven in ten likely Texas voters say that children should not be allowed to receive medical treatments to move toward transitioning genders before the age of 18. Only 16 percent feel that minors should be allowed to receive these treatments. Once again, majorities of nearly all demographic groups agree on this sentiment. Even a plurality of Biden supporters agree, and Democrats on the whole are split evenly on the question.
A majority of Texans think that lawmakers around the country should be doing more to prevent minors from receiving medical treatments to move toward transitioning genders (51 percent).
In some of the starkest numbers from the poll, vast majorities of likely Texas voters believe that minors are not old enough to consent to puberty-blocking treatments (76 percent—only 10 percent disagree) or gender-affirmation surgery (82 percent—only 7 percent disagree). There is broad consensus—cross-party and cross-demographic—on these points.
A majority (52 percent) feel that doctors who unlawfully bill Medicaid for pediatric gender transitions should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
Good but would you consider refraining from using language which spreads lies such as "transitioning genders"? There is no such thing as "transitioning genders." (I had the chance in family court once to say to a judge "There's no such thing as changing gender" after he used that phrase.)
And IMO the word "gender" generally should be avoided at this point - it's been used so effectively to cause confusion. I don't use it in any of the ways I'm told to use it. I may use it to name the agenda, like I might say "gender" to refer to "the cult of gender."
Christopher you are a true champion thank you on behalf of those victims of all that falls under the Marxist Critical Theory banner. I first learnt of your work following another visionary Mathew Goodwin and his interview with you. I immediately purchased your book “America’s Cultural Revolution”, the darkness lifted. Jordon Peterson says, don’t try and change the world, put your bedroom in order. This is what you do, you target those evil manifestations of Critical Theory and expose them for what they are and for which we can all agreed. Don’t try and change a world that is the subject of mass brainwashing (Disney) that now targets the children you are now trying to protect. Thank you Christopher and to those reading these comments I beseech you to order you copy of Americas Cultural Revolution. It’s detailed, historical, factorial and will equip you with a unique weapon, in this war of cultures …. understanding