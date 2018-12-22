Seattle Under Siege
Record numbers of homeless people are occupying the city’s public spaces, despite massive government spending to fight the problem.
Seattle is under siege. Over the past five years, the Emerald City has seen an explosion of homelessness, crime, and addiction. In its 2017 point-in-time count of the homeless, King County social-services agency All Home found 11,643 people sleeping in tents, cars, and emergency shelters. Property crime has risen to a rate two and a half times higher th…