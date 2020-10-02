"Safe Injection Sites" Aren’t Safe, Effective or Wise. Just Ask Canadians
If you've never heard of "safe injection sites"—public facilities for drug users to consume heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine under the supervision of medical staff—you probably will soon.
If you've never heard of "safe injection sites"—public facilities for drug users to consume heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine under the supervision of medical staff—you probably will soon. In cities such as Philadelphia, Denver and San Francisco, drug legalization activists have launched a campaign to create such sites.
When challenged, activists poin…