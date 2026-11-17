I met the comedian Russell Brand at Twitter headquarters in 2014. I was working as a camera operator for a short documentary by Ondi Timoner and followed Brand through his performance at Twitter and into the streets of San Francisco. He had an obvious magnetism. He wore a shirt unbuttoned down the chest and a paisley scarf around his neck, like a 1970s rock star. He had the appearance, and perhaps the spirit, of a serpent: his movements, his eyes, his tongue.

I was not surprised, then, by the cascade of news over the past decade accusing Brand of sexual exploitation. Libertinism was, after all, his persona. He made no secret about his appetites and desires—he walked through the offices of Twitter engaging in sexual banter and offering his touch.

The story took a dark turn this month when Brand was convicted of rape and sexual assault. The most serious charge arose from encounters following one of his shows and later at his home. According to testimony at trial, a young woman visited Brand in his dressing room, participated in a three-way sexual encounter, and used her tongue to stimulate the comedian’s anal area. Later, she visited Brand’s London townhouse, where the two engaged in consensual vaginal sex. According to prosecutors, she subsequently withdrew her consent when Brand began to sodomize her.