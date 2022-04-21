Radical Gender Lessons for Young Children
The Evanston–Skokie School District adopts a curriculum that teaches K-3 students to “break the binary” of gender.
The Evanston–Skokie School District has adopted a radical gender curriculum that teaches pre-kindergarten through third-grade students to celebrate the transgender flag, break the “gender binary” established by white “colonizers,” and experiment with neo-pronouns such as “ze,” “zir,” and “tree.”
I have obtained the full curriculum documents, which are pa…