In Portland, the Sexual Revolution Starts in Kindergarten
The city’s public schools teach K-5 students to subvert the sexuality of “white colonizers” and begin exploring “the infinite gender spectrum.”
Portland Public Schools has launched a war against the “gender binary” and adopted a radical new curriculum teaching students to subvert the sexuality of “white colonizers” and begin exploring “the infinite gender spectrum.”
I have obtained a cache of documents from a source inside Portland Public Schools that exposes the nature of this curriculum. The l…