Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allison Powers's avatar
Allison Powers
3d

50 year mortgages? Yes, Trump suggests a number of things. But the way he works, he suggests things and then suggests other things to get people out of their entrenched mindset. People think he’s a lunatic, needs to be impeached, whatever. At a time of his choosing, he then drops the real deal. Any doubt, re-read The Art of the Deal.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Katharine Fleming's avatar
Katharine Fleming
3d

I like the photo idea, especially photos of nature.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
112 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Christopher F. Rufo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture