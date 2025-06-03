In recent weeks, we have been raising the alarm about former University of Michigan president Santa Ono, who was slated to become the next president of the University of Florida. We conducted an investigation, generated a strong media narrative, and made the case that Ono was a captured left-wing ideologue who would jeopardize Florida’s reputation as the place “where woke goes to die.”

Our efforts succeeded. An hour ago, the Florida Board of Governors, which has final authority over presidential appointments, voted 10–6 against Ono, with one abstention. This is a major victory for Florida and, for all of us who are working to recapture academic institutions, another scalp on the wall.

