Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo

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Manuela's avatar
Manuela
17hEdited

This is 100% accurate. I used to do ministry with homeless people on the West Coast. I stopped a few years ago, after I had numerous homeless people tell me within one evening that they liked being homeless, that they didn’t want to get off the streets and into their own home and to have a job and be able to take care of themselves because “they give us everything we need right here. They come and give us food. We are alllowed to do drugs. They give us needles. If we are sick, we just make our way to the hospital [and get free treatment in the ER.] This is a good life. Why would we want to get off of the streets?”Many of them also communicated that, “Word on the street is to move to this state and city. Because they give you everything you need. So that is why I came here.” Colorado. Texas. Georgia. I don’t even remember all the states they said they came from, to come to this city on the West Coast. They literally had no shame and were acknowledging that they were professional homeless people being enabled by a dysfunctional, broken system.

I’ve even spent my own money to generously buy a venti mocha and large deluxe subway-style sandwich to give to a homeless person to have him snap at me that he didn’t want food, he wanted money. “Do you have cash? What I want is cash.” You can’t make this up. Entitled. Ungrateful. Demanding. Unwilling to work. Committed to being a drag on society and taking from those who are working, when they themselves can work. It is sickening and spitting in the face of God, their Maker.

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Mad Dog's avatar
Mad Dog
17h

An interesting and well-done study. Even so, the results are 100% predictable, just as there was no surprise that the activists have been lying about it all along.

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