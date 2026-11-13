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Here’s the hidden reason for Trump’s midterm loss: corruption. If you look at the exit polls, voters said that corruption was one of the deciding factors in turning against the Republican president and his party.

This is about the crypto schemes, the foreign deals, the Qatari jets, the ballroom project—all of this elaborate self-enrichment in Trump’s orbit. And there are two reasons why voters were repulsed by this, beyond the obvious voter repulsion to corruption and self-enrichment.

The first is that voters felt like they weren’t doing well, but the Trump family and people within Trump’s circle were getting rich by exploiting their public service. Second, Trump promised to drain the swamp in Washington, but if we’re really honest about what happened, for many people in the administration, they became swampier than ever.