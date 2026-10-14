Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo

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Boris's avatar
Boris
1d

Did anyone ask these people, during any of their public appearances, what they would suggest be done to an imaginary perpetrator who robbed and murdered their parents/children/siblings in cold blood?

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Eric F. ONeill's avatar
Eric F. ONeill
1d

Los Ángeles is doomed to become a mini failed state. There’s no hope unless the voters rapidly realize what has happened there, and even then, the recovery would, at best, take decades. Which they don’t have.

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