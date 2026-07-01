Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
1hEdited

Great investigative reporting. Do Bass and Raman voters even ride the metro or know anything about how crime ridden it is? Spencer is continuing to shine the light on the communists. Palisades has been abandoned with no police patrols at night. Perhaps World Cup fans are getting a preview of the inevitable Olympics disaster in 2028.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Bonnie Geller's avatar
Bonnie Geller
1h

Welcome to Canada where criminals, meth heads, and homeless seem to have the right to go anywhere at anytime and commit all sorts of crimes including sexual assault on buses, subways, and streetcars, without paying a cent, and drivers are threatened with being fired if they intervene.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher F. Rufo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture