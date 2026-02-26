For 60 years, the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division was a racialist, hard-Left institution, whether the president happened to be a Democrat or a Republican. Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon is the first person to change that dynamic and champion a new theory of civil rights law based on the principle of colorblind equality. In the following interview, Dhillon outlines the work that the Trump administration is undertaking to reverse the Left’s decades-long weaponization of civil rights law, explains how the administration is handling captured left-wing institutions, and responds to emerging arguments on the Right that colorblind equality does not go far enough to confront the Left.

The following is an edited transcript for paid subscribers. Sign up now for premium access.