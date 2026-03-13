Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo

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Wallace Holt White's avatar
Wallace Holt White
1dEdited

Despite Lurie seemingly doing wonders for the crime here (significant drop since he assumed office), he’s still just as liberal as the rest of them. It’s a real shame for one of America’s most beautiful cities

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Paul Harmon's avatar
Paul Harmon
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This is just a way to pump money into the fraudulent leftist NGOs to enrich the few from the taxes of the many... the billionaires having fled the state.

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