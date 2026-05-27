Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo

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Chris T's avatar
Chris T
11h

I am not sure if it is possible, but every group that receives money on an initiative that does not directly spend money on the initiative should be sued for fraud and get the money back with damages. Aren't there any "ambulance chasing" attorneys that can use their skills to benefit taxpayers?

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Sea Sentry
10h

Austen describes the Democratic Party playbook: fund dubious NGO’s, unions and special interests that will carry water for your agenda (and fund your campaign). Rinse and repeat. They grow their tent by dividing people (BLM), supporting fringe positions (trannie surgery for minors, men in women’s sports), opening the border and scapegoating (anti-Zionism). It’s an ecosystem where many grow rich and some settle for merely feeling virtuous. But as for the country overall, it’s disastrous policy. I’ve seen unaccountable cronyism firsthand in Africa and Latin America, and it’s the foundation for all the failed communist experiments. Never worked, never will.

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