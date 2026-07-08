Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
5hEdited

Scott Weiner is going to Congress. And Gavin will make a run at the White House. California has perfected failing up for causing immense human suffering. Still worth exposing and pushing for accountability. Would love to see Ezra Klein's reaction to Rufo's California reporting - is this "abundance"? ;)

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Kathy Lopez's avatar
Kathy Lopez
5h

This breaks my heart as CA was our family’s home for 5 generations! We left 9 months ago due to numerous failed policies such as this and exorbitant taxes. So very sad!

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