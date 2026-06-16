Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo

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EmilyTVProducer's avatar
EmilyTVProducer
7h

This has nothing to do with inclusion, obviously. It's subversion and demoralization.

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Brian MacIsaac's avatar
Brian MacIsaac
7h

This is the crap that infuriates me! Your last paragraph sums it up nicely. The government should not be involved in ANY sort of quota system period! All government contracts should go to the cheapest and most qualified companies. No alphabet, acronyms or union labels required!

These practices are what is destroying California and the USA

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