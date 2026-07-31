How the Right Can Win Back the Cities
Plus: nil desperandum—never despair.
I recently convened focus groups with Democratic and independent voters in Los Angeles and San Francisco. There were a total of four groups, all assembled with the aim of answering an essential question: How can the Right craft narratives that better appeal to independents and soft Democrats? How do we persuade them to be more receptive to our arguments, on issues ranging from the culture war to economics?
The path to winning them over is not a simple one.