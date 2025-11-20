Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Denise Smith's avatar
Denise Smith
1d

Excellent insight as usual. I believe Vance has the ability to unify us. Let's hope it works or we lose the country!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
1dEdited

I had barely heard of Charlie Kirk before he was killed. Somehow it feels though he is getting too much credit in this piece. Tucker Carlson has gone off the rails, as has Candace Owens. It looks like a desperation ploy to attract an audience that is losing interest in both of them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
88 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Christopher F. Rufo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture