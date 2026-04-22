Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo

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Lesa Henderson's avatar
Lesa Henderson
2h

Overwhelmed by this necessary story! Thank you for the information here and the tremendous effort to gather the facts and to report. God help us.

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Ben F.'s avatar
Ben F.
2hEdited

Astounding. I was just wondering this the other day, why are these states or cities so obsessed with being “sanctuary”, and why do the blue governors push for them? Where does this strategy come from? What is their goal? Chris, you say it’s for “revolution” and to “watch America burn”.. but that gets back to the question I’ve been asking (like many people) over the past several years… what is it about America that they dislike so much? Clearly there’s a disconnect -> they hate what America is and want a “revolution” -> but want to open the gates for people who are coming here for a better life (and use them as pawns as your article states). What’s the deal?

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