Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
3h

Great investigation. Lurie and all "centrist" California Democrats are too terrified of their base to cooperate with ICE and save lives with deportations. Most of the Hondurans are from the Siria Valley, where they have built mansions with their fortunes adorned with flags SF sports teams: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-2og-VL4Kyc

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JC Collins's avatar
JC Collins
3h

The only way the city will get rid of these criminals is if the toxic empathy party is voted out.

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