If you’ve been following me for a while, you know that my mission is ultimately never about merely reacting or responding to narratives in the news—it’s to be driving and shaping them. That’s what I’ve been trying to do for years, and it’s what my team is doing now as we expose the torrent of waste, fraud, and abuse occurring in the once-great State of California.

Since we launched our initiative just a few short months ago, we have broken numerous headlines, driven action by the Trump administration, and placed Newsom on the defensive as he prepares to launch a widely anticipated presidential bid next year.

Our exclusive reporting so far has included:

Uncovering racialist abuses in San Francisco’s “Dream Keeper Initiative,” which has doled out millions of dollars to fund explicitly race-based programming such as all-black drag shows, “Afri-centic” therapy, and free doulas exclusively for “Black women and birthing people.”

Shining a light on Gavin Newsom’s decision to pour tens of millions of dollars into constructing a single overpass to assist monarch butterflies and mountain lions in crossing one Southern California freeway.

Exposing the enormous and unprecedented scale of fraud, waste, scamming, and theft that Newsom has presided over as governor: a minimum of $180 billion since he took office in 2019.

Revealing the eye-popping amount of fraud and theft that takes place under California’s $30 billion “In Home Supportive Services Program.”

Disclosing that San Francisco’s homeless shelters are becoming havens for transgender-identifying illegal aliens, who can receive “gender-affirming care” on the taxpayers’ dime.

We’re generating concrete, hard-hitting results. Our reporting has drawn the attention of top administration officials, and it has been followed by criminal charges against California officials who either participated in fraud or were negligent in preventing it.

We want to continue our work exposing Gavin Newsom’s empire of fraud. But the truth is that none of this happens without your support. That’s why I’m asking you to become a paid subscriber. I’ve had a longstanding goal of increasing our paid subscriber base to 5,000, but we remain a few hundred short of that mark.

If you’re already a paid subscriber, please consider a gift subscription to friends and family. If you have yet to become a paid subscriber, please sign up now.

Thank you for helping us keep up the good fight.