Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo

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Christopher F. Rufo
14h

We republish my reporting from City Journal, but the Friday/Saturday newsletters are exclusive to paid Substack subscribers.

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Gary Edwards's avatar
Gary Edwards
17h

They might as well call it the Stop Shirley and Rufo bill.

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