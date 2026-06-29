As many readers are no doubt aware, last week saw a thundering victory for candidates aligned with the Democratic Socialists of America in New York City’s Democratic congressional primaries. Three candidates endorsed by Zohran Mamdani—Brad Lander, Clare Valdez, and Darializa Avila Chevalier—beat establishment-endorsed but still highly progressive Democrats, including sitting congressmen in the cases of Lander and Chevalier.

There’s no sugarcoating it: These were hyper left-wing candidates. They ran on a platform of abolition: abolish ICE, abolish the police, abolish prisons, and abolish Israel. For the DSA, this was a massive victory; these wins showed that their urban organizing machines can translate raging anti-Israel sentiment on the Left into knocking out Democratic incumbents.

These results have left the Democratic establishment completely crushed; it’s exposed their hold on voters—at least in the left-wing urban areas that make up their party’s base—as weak and ineffective. In New York, the establishment has tried to resist the DSA’s growing grip on political power; we saw their efforts to stymie Mamdani’s rise by running Andrew Cuomo as an independent candidate despite his primary loss. But they’ve failed: The DSA has control over the municipal government and over the greater New York City congressional delegation.

What does this election result tell us? First, that organization rules. The DSA won because they outorganized their opponents with their full-time activists, full-time messaging apparatus, and full-time get-out-the-vote operation. They harvested the energy such that the momentum was on their side, and they secured the votes.