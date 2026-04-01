Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo

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Nancy Mitchell's avatar
Nancy Mitchell
4d

This makes my blood boil. How does this even get normalized? Newsom has done nothing to combat the rampant fraud in California. This is beyond maddening. I want my money back. We all deserve it. I don’t want to pay any more taxes. Not wirh this going on.

Good job Chris Ruffo.

I am livid.

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Yan Song's avatar
Yan Song
4dEdited

Throughout history, empires fall not due to external invasion but internal corruption. Such is the State of Union of America today. Chris has been at the forefront of exposing corruption under the disguise of democratic social welfare for years. With the election of Donald Trump and especially initiation of the DOGE program, his presence has been greatly magnified. I hope that the new fraud fighting program lead by VP JD Vance will take advantage of Chris' work and expertise to not only expose but address the root causes of wide spread fraud, including the cultural decay underpinning such political corruption.

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