Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo

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John's avatar
John
5h

The tentacles of the Newsom Crime Syndicate are spread far and wide.

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Pris's avatar
Pris
5h

Let's envision together that as more and more Disclosures like this excellent essay presents, Newsom will fade into the background noise not only where he belongs, but where his presidential aspirations will cease to be anything other than what they are: narcissistic fantasy. Just imagine what our lives would be like with such an inept, crazed, predator at the helm of our country. California's demise is tragic and criminal, unconscionable and horrid. He must be held accountable and banished.

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