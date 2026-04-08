Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo

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Jaime Alalu's avatar
Jaime Alalu
2d

JD Vance who was recently appointed to investigate fraud should prioritize the investigation of this fraudulent scheme and make public this fraud that is enabled by Gavin Newsom.

This is the tip of the iceberg of what goes on in California....And this is one who wants to be President!!!

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Jürgen S's avatar
Jürgen S
2d

Feds, States,Locals all need to make it at least a bit tougher by both process & individual official responsibilities to access our tax money..

Anything less is Fraud by both the crooks and the officials.

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