Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo

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James M's avatar
James M
19h

Wasting money is a feature--not a bug--for those with a globalist agenda.

I'm not kidding.

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Elizabeth Sexworth's avatar
Elizabeth Sexworth
19h

I’m actually all for these overpasses. I’ve seen them in Canada and they can be quite helpful. However. As stated in the post, this project in particular has become a, to use their own word of choice “boondoggle” with nut jobs adding their hair involved and one giant sucking sound. Keep shining the light.

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