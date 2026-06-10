Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo

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JKCTAX
1d

You are doing God’s work, Christopher. Keep it up.

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John's avatar
John
1d

Newsom broke a promise? Must be a day ending in Y.

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