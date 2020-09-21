Federal Agencies Violate Presidential Order on Critical Race Theory
State Department, EPA, and VA violate the presidential order on critical race theory.
The State Department, EPA, and VA are moving forward with critical race theory trainings—in violation of a presidential order.
The agencies are pressuring staff to denounce their "white privilege," become "co-resistors" against "systemic racism," and sign "equity pledges."
The State Department is moving forward with a "21-Day Racial Equity Habit Building …