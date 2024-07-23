I'm proud to announce that we're dramatically expanding the Manhattan Institute Logos Initiative. We've brought on Antonin Scalia as a senior advisor, will hire a team of investigative reporters, and will host a summit on rhetoric and power in Washington, DC. In addition, we will expand our operation to include polling and model legislation.

Our aim is to expose the corruption of America's institutions, mobilize public opinion, and drive concrete political action. What we have done with critical race theory, gender cultism, and academic corruption, we will do for the full suite of domestic policy. And we will be relentless in each and every campaign.

Applications are now open for the first investigative reporter role. We will be hiring quickly, so apply now:

