Exclusive: State Attorney General Launches Investigation into Texas Children's Hospital
Following my bombshell reporting, AG Ken Paxton will look into the hospital's child sex-change program.
Earlier this week, I released an investigative report on the child sex-change program at Texas Children’s Hospital. Executives at the hospital had promised to stop these procedures, but, as I demonstrated through whistleblower documents, doctors continued to secretly provide puberty blockers and other treatments to children as young as 11 years old.
Now,…