Dismantling the DEI Bureaucracy in Texas
State legislators vote to abolish left-wing "diversity, equity, and inclusion" programming in all public universities.
Over the weekend, Texas legislators passed the final version of SB 17, which will abolish the DEI bureaucracy and restore the principle of colorblind equality in all public universities.
I have been working on this campaign since January, releasing model legislation with Manhattan Institute, publishing investigative reports on radical “diversity and incl…