DEI Conquers Stanford
The university now has at least 177 bureaucrats dedicated to left-wing racialism.
Stanford University, its campus lined with redwoods and eucalyptus trees, has long been known as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship. But in recent years, another ideological force has taken root: “diversity, equity, and inclusion,” a euphemism for left-wing racialism. DEI, in fact, has conquered Stanford.
I have obtained exclusive analysis from inside Stanford outlining the incredible size and scope of the university’s DEI bureaucracy. According to this analysis, Stanford employs at least 177 full-time DEI bureaucrats, spread throughout the university’s various divisions and departments.
Stanford’s DEI mandate is the same as those of other universities: advance the principles of left-wing racialism, hire faculty and admit students according to identity, and suppress dissent on campus under the guise of fostering a “culture of inclusion” and “protected identity harm reporting.”
Julia Steinberg, an undergraduate and journalist at the Stanford Review, believes that DEI is a “black box” system of rewards and punishments for enforcing ideological adherence. “I’ve observed as students are reported by their peers for constitutionally protected speech,” and professors are denounced and accused of discrimination by other students “for the crime of not being PC enough in their research or in class,” she says. “Who fits or doesn’t fit into the DEI caste system determines a student or professor’s summary judgement.”
DEI’s growth at Stanford has been fast. In 2021, the Heritage Foundation counted 80 DEI officials at the university. That number has more than doubled since then.
Sophie Fujiwara, a recent graduate, explains that DEI has become “unavoidable” for students, with “mandatory classes” and “university-sponsored activities.” Left-wing students increasingly believed that this wasn’t enough. Following the George Floyd revolution of 2020, these students “demanded more initiatives and funding from the university for DEI-related subjects.”
Stanford’s DEI initiatives are not limited to humanities departments or race and gender studies. The highest concentration is in Stanford’s medical school, which has at least 46 diversity officials. A central DEI administration is led by chief DEI officer Joyce Sackey, with sub-departments throughout the medical school. Pediatrics, biosciences, and other specialties all have their own commissars embedded in the structure.
In the sciences, DEI policies have advocated explicit race and sex discrimination in pursuit of “diversity.” The physics department, for example, has committed to a DEI plan with a mandate to “increase the diversity of the physics faculty,” which, in practice, means reducing the number of white and Asian men. Administrators are told to boost the representation of “underrepresented groups,” or “URGs,” through a variety of discriminatory programs and filters.
Ivan Marinovic, a professor at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, says that DEI programs have had a disastrous impact on campus. He describes DEI as a “Trojan horse ideology” that undermines “equality before the law, freedom of expression, and due process.”
Given Stanford’s current trajectory, DEI will likely keep growing. At each step, it will degrade the quality of scholarship and academic rigor. The question is whether dissenters—professors, students, and alumni who reject the ideological capture of the university—will have enough power to dislodge more than 100 full-time bureaucrats. Stanford’s new interim president, Richard Saller, was hired in part to moderate ideological influence on campus. But according to sources familiar with Saller in his previous role as dean of the School of Humanities and Sciences, he probably lacks the strength to push back against DEI.
The fight ahead will be tough. As it has been before, Stanford may once again serve as a leading indicator of where American higher education is going.
Christopher F. Rufo is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This article was originally published in City Journal.
I think you will find this is true in most colleges and universities today. The American education system has become what it was always meant to be way back in the days of Owens, Mann and Dewey.....a system of indoctrination not academic education. I have always said college was nothing but communist finishing school and I believe it even more today than ever before. The communists know in order to change a culture it starts in the education system. The planned destruction of the family plays a strong part as well. In my day college was only for those students that wished to advance in a career that required college.....doctor, lawyer, engineer, teacher. The rest of us went out got a job, learned skills and for the most part were successful. The push to get EVERY student into college to me was only part of the indoctrination agenda. If parents really cared about their children's future and the future of this country they would home educate and make sure their children learn a craft that does not require college. I know many kids that have graduated college in the past 5 years and not one of them is working in a field related to their degree. They are working at menial jobs they could have gotten without college and without a ton of college debt.
I worked for several years at Stanford's "feeder college" in San Mateo (CSM). They radicalized within the span of 3 years. They also had a lot of corruption going on - the former chancellor is under investigation, not sure where that's gone, and I watched the process from normal to DEI... it was not pretty. I had a seat at the table and saw directly how there was really no discussion, just demands handed down. They did spend some time conditioning us (or attempting to), and most bought in. For instance, they brought in latina (latinx - hahahaha) or black women to speak on our big days that featured guest speakers. They'd all be PhDs with published works about hate whitey, basically, and they would stand in front of us (mostly white) admins and faculty and tell us what racist scum we were. I saw conversion throes of the brainwashed in webinars, one woman crying and renouncing her former "racist" status. This took place between 2017 and 2020. Then Covid took over and doubled down on everything. This is such an engineered process. I could write a book.