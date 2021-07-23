Critical Race Theory’s Chief Marketing Officer
Ibram X. Kendi’s brand of “antiracism” sanitizes for elite institutions the academic Left’s most pernicious ideas.
Ibram X. Kendi’s name is everywhere: public school curricula, corporate training programs, even the U.S. Navy’s official reading list. The Boston University professor has become the latest star in the long tradition of racial activism. But despite his laudatory reception in the press, his philosophy would jeopardize the American system of individual rig…