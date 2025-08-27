Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
20h

This is the way. Vote with your wallets. Stop giving money to institutions that hate you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Mary Lou Tringali, PhD's avatar
Mary Lou Tringali, PhD
20h

There’s no place for DEI in marketing nor education. The US government has had its issues w DEI and lost all respect from the general public. Once the Bud Lite debacle was exposed, the marketers should have done their homework.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
133 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Christopher F. Rufo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture