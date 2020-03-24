Coronavirus Exposes How West Coast Progressives Failed the Homeless
In cities such as Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, public health authorities are quickly discovering another potential tinderbox for infection: homeless encampments.
The coronavirus has changed almost every facet of American life. It has disrupted work routines, sent children home from school, and stress-tested the global supply chain.
Medical researchers have warned for weeks that the new coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, is particularly dangerous to seniors and those with underlying health conditions.
…